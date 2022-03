Health officials say 6 people with burn injuries are being treated at the hospital.

Several people, including children, were injured in a cylinder blast inside a maternity and child care hospital at Shairbagh in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The explosion was reportedly caused due to leakage of gas.

Health officials say 6 people with burn injuries are being treated at the hospital.

There was chaos in the hospital as many rushed to the blast site and tried to save the patients admitted to the hospital.