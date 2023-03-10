Several Injured As Protesters Clash With Police In Manipur

A video showed some protesters throwing stones at the security forces.

Several people, including some policemen, were injured after a protest rally against some parts of the state being declared as protected areas turned violent today. Security forces had to use force to combat the mob in the Kangpokpi district.

According to police sources, since section 144 of CrPC (ban on gatherings) was in place, the police stopped the protesters. But soon a clash broke out between the protesters and security forces, they said.

A large number of protesters had gathered at the Thomas ground to take part in the protest rally organised by the Kuki civil society under the banners of the Kuki Inpi Manipur. The protest was against the alleged injustice of the state government against the land rights of the tribal people.

They were protesting the decision of the state government to declare parts of the state, especially the hill areas as reserved forest areas. After the declaration, the state government allegedly went ahead with the eviction and demolition of properties without making any arrangements for the rehabilitation and resettlement of all the families affected by the move.

Similar protests were reportedly carried out in other districts of the state as well but were peaceful.