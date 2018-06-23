25 Air India Flights Delayed At Delhi For 3 Hours After Server Failure Air India tweeted that due to unexpected network connectivity issues at its Atlanta data centre, 25 flights were delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport

Share EMAIL PRINT Air India server failure resulted in delay of 25 flights in Delhi's IGI Airport. Operations have resumed New Delhi: Twenty-five flights of the state-run carrier Air India were delayed for three hours at Delhi's IGI Airport today after the debt-laden airline's server failed at its data centre in Atlanta, US.



Air India tweeted that normal operations have resumed.



Soon after the Air India flights were delayed, people at the airport started tweeting.



"Just reached Delhi Airport and found out that Air India servers are down for the last two hours. All domestic and international flights are grounded. The airport looks like a mela of stranded passengers with hardly any space to even walk," chief executive of BlueKraft Digital Foundation Akhilesh Mishra tweeted.



Another Air India passenger, Manan Jain, tweeted with a photo of his plane seat of an Air India flight. "Waiting for Air India to depart for the last one hour inside the plane. No information no updates, just pure harassment," Mr Jain said.



Air India tweeted that due to unexpected network connectivity issues at its Atlanta data centre, "which had a worldwide impact, 25 flights were delayed from 1210 hours to 1510 hours on Air India network."



Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said they had been following up on the matter and the systems have now been restored." Apologies for the inconvenience suffered. Air India has been asked to ensure that our valued passengers are kept fully informed at all times," Mr Sinha tweeted.



Earlier this week, the government decided to cancel divestment in Air India. Since the airline has been posting operational profits, the government does not feel the need to rush for a stake sale, people familiar with the matter have said.



A 76 per cent stake of the debt-laden carrier was put on sale by the government in March this year, but on May 31, when the deadline for bidding ended, Air India did not get any interest from investors.



