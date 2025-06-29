Chennai-Bound Air India Flight Returned To Mumbai After "Burning Smell"

A Chennai-bound Air India flight returned to Mumbai on Friday after a burning smell was detected inside the cabin, the airline said on Sunday.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI 639, which took off for Chennai from Mumbai at 10.55 pm, made a "precautionary air-return" to its original destination.

"The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated. Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption," the spokesperson said.

"At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain top priority," the spokesperson added.

