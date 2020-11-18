Seven Leaders Join Congress In Jammu And Kashmir

Seven leaders joined the Congress in Jammu.

Seven leaders, including one block development council (BDC) chairperson, on Tuesday joined the Congress in Jammu.

They joined the party in the presence of J-K Congress vice-president and former minister Raman Bhalla, a Congress spokesman said.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress are former additional deputy commissioner Abdul Qayoom Mir, Thanamandi BDC Chairperson Rozy Zaffer Mir, Naib Sarpanch Gulzar Hussain, Sarpanch Mehmood Ahmed, Naib Sarpanch Khalil Ahmed, Naib Sarpanch Bagh Hussain, advocate Shadab Ahmed Mir and others, he added.

They expressed full faith on the policies and programmes of the Congress, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhalla said the Congress party believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of J-K.

Mr Bhalla said the Congress is duty bound to address the aspirations of the people.

"The Congress has been pioneer in implementing revolutionary programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas," he added.

Mr Bhalla described the BJP dispensation as "anti-poor and anti-development", claiming that due to "administrative inertia and lack of political direction", the sufferings of the people increased manifold.

"The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot," he alleged.

He claimed that the BJP government has pushed back J-K in all sectors and no progress has been recorded in the core sectors in the last six years.

"In an atmosphere of uncertainty and political instability, the people of the state in general and Jammu region in particular are passing through most difficult times," Mr Bhalla said.