5 Crore Postcards, Hoardings To Thank PM: BJP's 20-Day Mega Event

The BJP will hold 20-day celebrations to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday.

A 20-day mega event- "Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan" - will begin from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17 to mark his "20 years in public service", the ruling BJP has said.

The party plans to hold massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns and multiple events as part of the 20-day celebrations - BJP chief JP Nadda has issued instructions to all the state units for this. Five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booths across India to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts as "party members commit themselves to public service", said an official statement.

Hoardings, thanking PM Modi "for free food grains and vaccination for poor", will also be set up as part of the campaign.

In a letter, the party members have been told to hold special exhibitions dedicated to the life of the Prime Minister. The virtual events can also be attended on the NaMo App.

"All public representatives will go to ration distribution centres and make video clips to thank the respected Prime Minister," the party statement further shared. The youth wing will also hold blood donation camps.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, the party workers will hold a campaign to clean river Ganga at 71 sites.

"Intellectuals and famous personalities will be invited to attend events that focus on PM Modi's life and his achievements. In various languages, opinions and articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to public," the party statement said.

Highlighting his efforts for "Dalits, Adivasis, backward communities, and farmers", the BJP recalled the Prime Minister's election in Gujarat as the Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, which explains why the 20-day event concludes on October 7.

Health camps will be held at districts levels while food items will be distributed under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' where women leaders will play a key role. "All representatives will go to vaccine centres with an aim to spread awareness and thank the Prime Minister," the party members have been told.

On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, a massive cleanliness campaign will be held and a public message will be sent out, encouraging the use of Khadi and local products.

Children who have been orphaned due to Covid will be registered by the BJP workers so that they can be benefitted with PM-Cares.

All gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website- pmmemontos.gov.in.

The BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purandeswari, Vinod Sonkar and Rashtriya Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar have been given the task to oversee the events.

All party workers have been told to follow Covid rules while organising the events.

