Setback To Uddhav Camp, Ex Minister Babanrao Gholap Joins Shinde Group

Babanrao Gholap is a five-time MLA

In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Mr Gholap was welcomed in the party by Mr Shinde in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Gholap joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/yxEPWr3lTi — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Mr Gholap, a five-time MLA from Nashik district, joining the Shinde camp may boost the party's prospects in north Maharashtra.

Former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Mr Shinde-led Sena.

