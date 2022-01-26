What Adar Poonawalla Said On Father Getting Padma Bhushan

Adar Poonawala also thanked the Union government for announcing Padma Bhushan for Cyrus Poonawalla.

Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday congratulated the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year," he said in a tweet.

My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year. I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla. pic.twitter.com/kOv7QtCtA9 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 25, 2022

He further thanked the Union government for announcing Padma Bhushan for Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII) that manufactured the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

"I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla," he further tweeted.

Also, Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.