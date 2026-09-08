'Serious Issue': Supreme Court To Hear Delhi Building Collapse Case On Thursday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider on September 10 issues related to Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse and, if necessary, it may transfer the case already dealt with by the high court here.

The top court, which is already dealing with issues related to unauthorised constructions in residential areas, fire safety and conversion of residential into commercial establishments in violation of norms across India, was urged to take up urgently the matter related to the Sunday incident which left seven students dead.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahdevan said the issues dealt with by the high court are "serious" and overlap with the case already considered by the top court on a pan-India basis.

"We have something in mind. We will consider this issue day-after-tomorrow. This is a serious issue. The issues dealt with by the high court are overlapping with one considered by this court on pan-India basis," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, termed the incident as "most unfortunate" and said, "Our heart goes out to the children and the parents".

He brought to the notice of the court that the Delhi High Court was already hearing a PIL on the issue and placed on record the order passed on Monday.

At the outset, senior advocate Ajit Sinha, amicus curiae appointed in the matter considered by the top court, said in view of the recent tragic incident, they have inspected the site along with a professor from IIT and MCD officials and filed a status report in this regard.

He urged the court to take up the matter urgently so that necessary directions can be passed.

The top court has already issued numerous directions to authorities on issues related to unauthorised constructions in residential areas, fire safety and conversion of residential into commercial establishments in violation of norms.

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a high-level MCD inquiry into the incident and made it clear that the government cannot evade responsibility. It termed the incident "most unfortunate" and said such tragedies are a result of inadequate measures employed by the MCD and other authorities.

On Monday, the over 27-hour rescue operation at the Satya Niketan building collapse site here concluded with seven people dead and five injured. The building owner, his wife and son were arrested, while five MCD officials have been suspended.

The five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)