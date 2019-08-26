September 9 Deadline For CBI To Finish Probe In Unnao Gang Rape Case

The court had on August 9 framed charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

A Delhi court on Monday granted the CBI time till September 9 to complete its investigation and file a status report in the 2017 Unnao gang-rape case in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is a key accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma approved the investigative agency's request seeking more time to further investigate the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are also accused. All the three are out on bail.

The court also recorded the statement of the mother of the rape survivor in the case.

The judge was presiding over the in-camera hearing in the 2017 case of alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the survivor, who was a minor then, by Kuldeep Sengar.

The recording of the statement remained inconclusive and will continue on August 27.

The Supreme Court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case; an alleged fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and the gang-rape of the woman.

The court had earlier directed the media to abstain from reporting names and addresses of the rape survivor, her family and witnesses and certain other aspects of the case.

"The media shall refrain from reporting testimony of any witness, wholly or partly, and refrain from appreciating such evidence or giving any opinion on the merits of the case during the course of this enquiry/trial as the case may be," the court had said.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly kidnapping and raping the survivor and put them on trial.

It had also framed charges against Shubham Singh for allegedly taking her to Kuldeep Sengar's house on June 4, 2017 without the consent of her parents with the knowledge that she would be raped.

Both the accused, had however, denied the allegations, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case and claimed trial.

