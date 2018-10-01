Senior Cops Tried To Cover Up Tech Firm Executives Murder: UP Minister

Tech executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead on Saturday by a policeman in Lucknow

A senior minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has said, he agrees with accusations that senior Lucknow police officials tried to cover up the killing of tech executive Vivek Tiwari, by two former constables of the city police on Friday night. Both are now under arrest and have been dismissed from the service.

"Let me also make it very clear, I am also seeing that distinguished cops are trying to cover up the matter. The government will take notice of this too. I agree with the family on this. Some officers have tried to cover up. The first FIR was written in a wrong manner. There will be an investigation against the police too," said Brijesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh's minister for Law and Justice.



The wife of Mr Tiwari filed a fresh FIR at the city's Gomti Nagar police station on Saturday night, naming both constables, and describing in detail her version of the sequence of events on Friday night. The first FIR in the case, filed by Sana Khan, Mr Tiwari's colleague, who was with him in the SUV when he was shot dead, did not mention any names and was dismissed as weak by the family members. There were allegations that the Lucknow police had tried to file a weak case so that both the accused constables-Prashant Chaudhary-who shot Mr Tiwari and the man accompanying him, could get away.

The family of Mr Tiwari says, more proof of the police's complicity is the fact that despite Lucknow's police chief announcing the arrest and jail of both constables on Saturday afternoon, the murder accused were kept in a city police station till late on Saturday evening, where they freely gave interviews, even abused the police force for victimizing them.

A special investigation team of the UP police, headed by Lucknow Inspector General Sujeet Pandey, visited the incident spot on Sunday afternoon and spent two hours there. Samples were also collected from the spot-a good 48 hours after the incident. Questions have also been raised on whether Lucknow cops crashed Mr Tiwari's SUV again, deliberately after the shooting incident. Pictures of the SUV from Saturday night show it banged against a pillar with damage to one side. Pictures taken 12 hours later at the Gomti Nagar police station, where it was towed, show the entire front portion of the SUV badly damaged.