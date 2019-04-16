Sacked UP Police Constable Gets Bail In Apple Executive's Death

Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a sacked Uttar Pradesh Police constable in connection with Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder case.

Sandeep Kumar who was sent to jail on March 22 was directed by the court not to misuse the liberty of bail and affect the trial. The order came from justice D K Singh.

The petitioner had pleaded that he was innocent as his name had initially not figured in the police charge sheet as a murder accused.

Mr Kumar and another constable, Prashant Chaudhary, were arrested and dismissed from service after the 38-year-old Apple area sales manager was shot dead early on September 29, 2018 for allegedly refusing to stop his car.

A case of murder was registered based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased.

