SUV Driver Dies After Lucknow Cop Opens Fire During Late-Night Check

A 38-year-old died after he was shot at allegedly by a police constable in Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday after he allegedly refused to stop his SUV during checking by the police.

The alleged shooting took place at around 1:30 am in Lucknow's upscale Gomti Nagar extension area.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Vivek Tiwari, died of injuries at a hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Police say Mr Tiwari was driving the SUV with his former colleague. Two policemen on patrol flagged his car, asking them to stop. The police say Mr Tiwari first hit the police patrol bike and then rammed a wall while allegedly trying to escape.

However, it is still not clear what prompted the Lucknow police constable, Prashant Kumar, to open fire. The Lucknow Police said the constable fired in self-defence thinking there could have been criminals inside the car. "We detained the police personnel who were on checking duty at the location. Our constable shot at a car on noticing suspicious activity, injuring the driver of the vehicle. On seeing police, the occupant of the car had tried to flee and rammed his car against a wall. He later died of injuries. Post mortem report to determine cause of death," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Lucknow's police chief. But the police haven't answered why their men opened fire on mere suspicion.

The police say it is still not clear whether the man died because of the bullet injury or because of a head injury sustained after his car rammed a wall.

It is also not clear whether he was drunk or sober at the time.