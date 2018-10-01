Yogi Adityanath Meets Killed Apple Executive's Wife Who Alleged Cover-Up

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family of Apple executive who was shot in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of Vivek Tiwari, the Apple executive, who was shot by two former cops in Lucknow on Saturday.

The UP government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family, Rs 5 lakh for the education of Mr Tiwari's children and Rs 5 lakh for his elderly mother.

"He heard what I had to say and assured help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened," Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the Apple executive told news agency ANI.

Earlier a senior minister in the UP government had said that senior police officers tried to cover up the murder of Mr Tiwari by two former cops of the Lucknow police. Both were arrested and later sacked.

A special investigation team of the UP police, headed by Lucknow Inspector General Sujeet Pandey, visited the shooting spot on Sunday afternoon and spent two hours there. Samples were also collected from the spot - a good 48 hours after the incident.

Yogi Adityanath's government had faced severe criticism after the killing of Mr Tiwari. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called him after the incident created an outrage across the country.