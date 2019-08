Faridabad police officer Vikram Kapoor shot himself with his service revolver. (Representational)

A senior police officer in Faridabad near Delhi has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Kapoor shot himself with his service revolver at his home last night.

More details are awaited.

