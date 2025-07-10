"Deeply Disturbing": Delhi Court Slams Police Negligence In 2007 Murder Case

A Delhi court has issued notice to DCP rank police official underlining a "deeply disturbing state of affairs" in the investigation of a 2007 murder case.

Judicial magistrate Bharti Beniwal said dereliction of duty in a case involving loss of human life cannot be tolerated.

"It is indeed unfortunate that a young man aged about 30-35 years was found dead on July 30, 2007, under suspicious and clearly incriminating circumstances, yet no FIR was registered by the police officials concerned," the court said.

The post mortem report showed that the victim had a ligature mark around his neck and a grievous injury on the back of the head, being clear indicators of homicidal death, but the local police did not take any steps to register a case or initiate an investigation, the order added.

The judge continued, "The present case reveals a deeply disturbing state of affairs and highlights the utter apathy and gross negligence on the part of police machinery in dealing with a heinous case of murder." Statements of four witnesses that came on record showed that the victim was employed at Mohan Hotel, Ajmeri Gate, and was murdered inside its premises.

"It has also come on record that the body was shifted to a nearby drain (nala) in an attempt to hide the crime. Shockingly, despite having sufficient material, including statements, post mortem findings, and scene of crime information, no FIR was ever registered by the then station house officer (SHO) or the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) concerned," the court said.

Retired ACP Dinesh Kumar, who was posted then as SHO of Kamla Market police station, said he "came across" the inquest report while perusing police station records and thereafter sought permission from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central (district), for registering an FIR.

"It is also noted with grave concern that a complete police record has not been placed. Even after registration of the FIR, no steps were taken by the police to even visit the witness/suspect and it appears that even the registration of the FIR was a mere formality," the court pointed out.

The conduct of then police officials was found to be "highly suspicious", appearing either of a "wilful inaction" or a "deliberate attempt to shield the culprits".

"Such a dereliction of duty in a case involving loss of human life cannot be tolerated. Let notice be issued to DCP central (district) to apprise the court about the list of SHOs, inspectors' investigation and ACP concerned from the date of death of the victim till the date of registration of FIR," the court ordered.

The court issued a notice to the joint commissioner of police, central range, to look into the matter, fix accountability and take appropriate departmental and legal action against the erring police officials.

Further, a compliance report was directed to be filed within three weeks, aside from the police being told to investigate the case from the angle of possible complicity or collusion of then police officials from the police station.

The matter would be heard on August 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)