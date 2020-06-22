India, China Lt General-Level Talks Today, Galwan Valley To Be Discussed

Ladakh Face-Off: On June 15, 20 soldiers died and 76 were injured in a deadly clash.

India and China will hold top military talks on the Chinese side of the border to discuss the Galwan face-off and other points of dispute. Lieutenant General-level talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

"All issues will be discussed including Galwan and the Fingers area," said army sources.

The last time a meeting at this level was held was on June 6, when India and China agreed to pull back troops in attempts to de-escalate after weeks of tension and build-up.

On June 15, 20 soldiers died and 76 were injured in a deadly clash that broke out over the Chinese refusing to remove a tent as part of what was agreed on June 6. Indian soldiers were assaulted with crude and barbaric weapons used by the Chinese troops, including nail-studded clubs, spiked rods and stones. Army sources said 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the brawl along Galwan River.

Yesterday, at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs, it was decided that army would change its rules of engagement with the Chinese at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Field commanders have been empowered to sanction use of firearms under ''extraordinary'' circumstances.

"India wants peace but will retaliate if provoked by the Chinese," sources said after the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier also said the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the on-ground situation.