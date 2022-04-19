Senior IAS Officer Naresh Kumar Appointed Delhi Chief Secretary

Naresh Kumar was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi, a home ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Mr Kumar, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. He was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.

"Consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of the GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022 or with effect from date of joining, whichever is earlier," stated the order.

Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) in his previous stint in Delhi.

