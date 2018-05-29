Senior Cop In UP Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead At His House

CommentsRajesh Sahni was the additional superintendent of police with the ATS. "A 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer, Rajesh Sahni used an official weapon to shoot himself on his temple at 12.45 PM in his office," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"He was one of the most promising officers of UP Police.," DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh tweeted condoling the senior officer's death.
The reason for the alleged suicide was being ascertained.
