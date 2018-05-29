Senior Cop In UP Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead At His House

The reason for the alleged suicide was being ascertained.

All India | (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: May 29, 2018 16:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh top cop OP Singh said Rajesh Sahni was one of the most promising officers.

Lucknow:  A senior police official of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) allegedly shot himself dead today at his Lucknow house with an official weapon. 

Rajesh Sahni was the additional superintendent of police with the ATS. "A 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer, Rajesh Sahni used an official weapon to shoot himself on his temple at 12.45 PM in his office," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.  

"He was one of the most promising officers of UP Police.," DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh tweeted condoling the senior officer's death. 
 The reason for the alleged suicide was being ascertained. 
 

