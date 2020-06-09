Senior CBI Officer Posted In Kolkata Tests Positive For Coronavirus

All possible medical help has been extended to the family, sources in the CBI said

A senior officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Kolkata unit tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The officer, who works at a supervisory role looking after anti-corruption cases of the CBI's Kolkata unit, has is the first to test positive for the virus among senior officer of the probe agency, they said.

Sources in the agency said all possible medical help has been extended to the family.

India has become the world's 5th worst-hit nation after US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row taking the total count to 2,66,598, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday morning.

