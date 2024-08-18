Send Reports Every 2 Hours: Centre To States On Kolkata Horror Protests

Protests have erupted across the country over a trainee doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata.

Amid nationwide protests and outrage over a trainee doctor's rape and murder in a Kolkata hospital during her duty hours, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a diktat to all states asking them to submit reports on law and order situation every two hours.

As per the notification, the Home Ministry has directed all state police forces of the country to send reports every two hours via mail, fax or even WhatsApp.

"Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room by fax/e-mail/WhatsApp from 4 pm today (16/08/24), the MHA reportedly stated.

NDTV has learnt that states have started sending reports, starting August 16.

"This will ensure that reports concerning crucial issues reach in time," disclosed a senior official.

He said in the Kolkata rape case, several lacunae were noticed. "In such crucial cases, action needs to be taken swiftly," he added.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found brutally murdered at the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident highlighted several serious flaws and lack of support from concerned officials and this issue acted as a trigger for the protests. After a mass anger over no significant progress by the local police, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI.

"This crucial step has been taken to keep a vigil on the security situations in all the states and the UTs," stated a senior MHA functionary.