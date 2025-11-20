Selective Data Sharing, Family Integration: What The New Aadhar App Offers

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a new Aadhaar app that will revolutionise identity verification in India by offering a secure, paperless alternative. The app, set to launch soon, will enable offline Aadhaar verification, giving users full control over their data while ensuring privacy and security.

According to UIDAI officials, the app will allow users to verify their identity without sharing sensitive Aadhaar details, reducing the risk of misuse and fraud. It will also offer options to share selective Aadhaar information or use offline face verification, ensuring convenience even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

The officials also touched upon several aspects of offline verification and its potential use cases, such as hotel check-ins, residential society entry, and event access. They explained the various modes of offline verification, including QR-based verification, which will allow seamless identity confirmation without the need for physical Aadhaar copies. The app's flexibility enables users to verify and share complete or selective Aadhaar information, and it also supports offline face verification to confirm proof of presence.

The Key Features Of The New App

Selective Data Sharing: Users can choose what information to share, whether it's the entire Aadhaar or only certain details.

Offline Verification: The app allows identity verification without needing an internet connection, making it accessible in remote areas.

Biometric Security: A one-click option to lock/unlock biometric data for enhanced protection.

Family Integration: Aadhaar holders can manage details for up to five family members within the app.

The app will also provide easy updates for mobile numbers and addresses, streamlining the process for users. According to UIDAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhuvnesh Kumar, this initiative will empower individuals to control their identity and data, paving the way for a more secure and efficient system of identity verification across the country.