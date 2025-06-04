Aadhaar Card Update Rules: One-Time Change For Date Of Birth And Gender Explained

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Aadhaar card is essential for identity verification and accessing government services in India. UIDAI limits date of birth and gender changes on Aadhaar to one modification per cardholder's lifetime. Aadhaar name changes are permitted twice, with minor corrections allowed.

Aadhaar Card Update Rules: In India, the Aadhaar card is a crucial document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), serving as proof of identity, address, and facilitating access to government services, subsidies, and financial transactions. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set specific guidelines for updating details on an Aadhaar card, limiting certain changes to maintain data integrity and prevent misuse.

According to recent updates, two key details--date of birth (DOB) and gender--can only be modified once in a cardholder's lifetime. This restriction ensures that critical identity markers remain consistent while allowing for genuine corrections.

Date of Birth (DOB): If the DOB on your Aadhaar card is incorrect, you can update it once, provided you submit valid proof, such as a birth certificate, passport, or other government-issued document. This one-time limit is strictly enforced to prevent fraudulent changes, and any request for a second update is typically rejected unless exceptional circumstances are proven through a formal process.

Gender: Similarly, the gender field can be updated only once, requiring supporting documentation like a government-issued ID or certificate. This restriction helps maintain the accuracy of demographic data linked to Aadhaar, which is widely used for identity verification in India.

How Often Can You Change Your Name on an Aadhaar card?

You can change your name on an Aadhaar card only twice during your lifetime, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This limitation is in place to prevent misuse and maintain the integrity of the Aadhaar database. Minor changes, such as correcting spelling errors or updating names after marriage, are allowed within these two changes. If you need to make further changes beyond the allowed limit, you may need to request special approval from the UIDAI regional office.

To update your name, you can either use the online method through the UIDAI website or visit the nearest Aadhaar centre with the required documents, including a gazette notification for the name change and supporting proof of identity. A fee of Rs 50 applies for each update, and you're allowed to update two fields in a single request.

What About a Change of Address on Aadhaar card?

You can change your address on an Aadhaar card as many times as needed, without any specific limit. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), there's no restriction on the number of times you can update your address, provided you follow the correct procedure and meet the requirements.

To update your address, you can:

Update Online: Log in to the UIDAI website or mAadhaar app, select "Update Address," and follow the prompts to enter your new address and upload required documents.

Update Offline: Visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre with your address proof and Aadhaar card, fill out the Aadhaar Update Form, and submit it for verification

Required Documents: