See Third Ram Lalla Idol That Was In The Running For Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The stone itself, referred to as Krishna Shila, is of a deep black hue.

The third Ram Lalla idol which was in contention to be placed in the grand sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was carved from black stone by sculptor Ganesh Bhatt.

NDTV has accessed photographs of the idol, which was sculpted using a black stone found in a farmland in Hegadadevana Kote area of Karnataka's Mysore. The stone itself, referred to as Krishna Shila, is of a deep black hue.

The origins of this particular idol trace back to the Hegadadevana Kote area in Karnataka's Mysore, where the sculptor chose a black stone from a local farm. NDTV has exclusively obtained photographs of the meticulously crafted idol, shedding light on the artistry that went into its creation.

While the black granite idol by Arun Yogiraj now graces the temple's sanctum sanctorum, two other contenders vied for a place of honour within the temple's sacred premises. Among them is a white marble idol sculpted by Rajasthan's Satyanarayan Pandey. Although this particular creation could not secure a spot in the temple's 'garbha griha,' it will find a place of reverence elsewhere in the Ram Temple.

The white marble idol, intricately clad in marble jewelry and clothing, the deity holds a golden bow and arrow. Behind the main figure stands an arch-like structure adorned with smaller sculptures representing various incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

The 51-inch black granite idol by Mr Yogiraj that claims its place in the temple's sanctum sanctorum has been carved from a rock dating back 2.5 billion years, as revealed by HS Venkatesh from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics. Mr Venkatesh said the durability and resistance to climatic variations of the rock, ensure that it will endure for thousands of years in the subtropical zone with minimal maintenance.

The grand temple in Ayodhya was officially inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with hundreds of religious figures, politicians and Bollywood celebrities in attendance.