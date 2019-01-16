Sedition Law A Colonial Hangover, Scrap It: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the government of "manipulating" the sedition law (File)

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal today demanded that the sedition law be scrapped as those in power are "manipulating" it.

He also called for a change in the government to save the country.

"Scrap sedition law (section 124A,IPC), a colonial hangover," he said, adding that "Real sedition is when those in power manipulate institutions, misuse the law, breach peace and security by inciting violence. Punish them in 2019. 'Sarkar badlo Desh bachao' (change government, save country)," Mr Sibal said on Twitter.

His reaction come two days after former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were charged with sedition in a chargesheet filed in the court.

