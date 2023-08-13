Security Tightened In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day

The police have intensified patrols and checks in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Delhi Police have tightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place and patrolling and checking of vehicles have been intensified.

Earlier, a full dress rehearsal of different armed forces was underway at the Red Fort.

On the occasion of 76 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to August 15.

The Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity, PM Modi said as he urged everyone to upload their photos with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

"The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will attend the flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday.

Two beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme' (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Fifty beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons invited to PM Modi's address.