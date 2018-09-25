Security In BHU Campus After Clash Between Doctors, Patient's Relatives

BHU clash: The fight took place in Sir Sunderlal hospital at BHU.

An argument between the junior doctors of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital and a patient's relatives escalated into a full-blown fight on Monday evening leading to vandalism on the campus.

The fight took place in Sir Sunderlal hospital reportedly over the delay in treating the patient.

The doctors and relatives got into a physical fight for about 30 minutes, after which the BHU protocol board and the police officials turned up to pacify the situation. All the junior doctors decided to stop work till the situation cooled down.

The situation in the campus heated up further after a few people set a security booth in the campus on fire. Following this, a large number of policemen were deputed in the premises.

"The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits. We have detained one person," a police official told news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, clashes broke out at the campus between the students from the two hostels over food and escalated into a physical confrontation.

Several students were injured in the clashes, which continued for over an hour and led to damage of property at both the hostels.

The police complaint was filed against the students over "rioting" and "destroying public property" by BHU Chief Proctor Royana Singh.



(With Inputs From ANI)