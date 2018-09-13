Argument Over Food Sparks Clashes At BHU, Police Case Against 18 Students

The clash started after two students of one hostel went to the other hostel to eat breakfast and got involved in a verbal argument.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 13, 2018 03:01 IST
Several students were injured in the clashes.

Varanasi: 

Eighteen students of the Banaras Hindu University have been named in a police complaint filed over the clashes that broke out at the varsity premises on Wednesday morning between students living in two hostels.

The clashes started after two students of a hostel went to the other hostel to eat breakfast at the mess and got involved in a verbal argument, apparently over food, which escalated into a physical confrontation. 

Several students were injured in the clashes, which continued for over an hour and led to vandalism at both the hostels. 

The police complaint has been filed against the students over "rioting" and "destroying public property" by BHU Chief Proctor Royana Singh.

