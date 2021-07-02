Security Guard Arrested In Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Camps Case: Police

Total eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far: Police (Representational)

A private security guard was arrested from near Kolkata in connection with the dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps case, police said on Friday.

Officers of the Special Investigation Team of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested him from his house in Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district on Thursday night, they said.

With this arrest, total eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far, a senior police officer said.

"He was the personal security guard of fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb. He was involved in several illegal activities of Deb and has admitted this," he added.

Mr Deb was arrested last week for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in the city.

Six of his associates were arrested later as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.