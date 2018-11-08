Security Forces Fire Tear Gas After Clashes In Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces cordoned off Arihal village after learning about the presence of militants. (File)

Security forces fired tear gas after being stoned by a group of youngsters who took to the streets during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, the police said.

The incident happened when the Rashtriya Rifles, the special operations group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Arihal village after learning about the presence of militants.

"During the searches, village youths started pelting stones at the security forces who had to fire tear gas," a police officer said.