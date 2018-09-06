Section 377 Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgment Today

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on Section 377 around 11 am.

Will homosexuality remain a crime in India? The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on the much-awaited verdict seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law on consensual gay sex. In earlier hearings, the court had said "no one should have to live in fear because of their sexuality".

Five judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is expected to deliver the verdict around 11 am.

The Supreme Court began hearing petitions against the ban in July, beginning an emotional debate over the right to freedom and privacy. While hearing the case, the judges have made observations that have largely given hope to the gay community.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal", shall be punished by up to 10 years in jail under the 1861 law. Although prosecution under Section 377 is not common, gay activists say the police use the law to harass and intimidate members of their community.

Here are the LIVE updates on Section 377: