Section 377 Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgment Today

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on Section 377 around 11 am.
Will homosexuality remain a crime in India? The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on the much-awaited verdict seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law on consensual gay sex. In earlier hearings, the court had said "no one should have to live in fear because of their sexuality".
Five judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is expected to deliver the verdict around 11 am.
The Supreme Court began hearing petitions against the ban in July, beginning an emotional debate over the right to freedom and privacy. While hearing the case, the judges have made observations that have largely given hope to the gay community.
Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal", shall be punished by up to 10 years in jail under the 1861 law. Although prosecution under Section 377 is not common, gay activists say the police use the law to harass and intimidate members of their community.
The Supreme Court had in 2013 cancelled the high court order. The top court said it was the job of parliament to decide on scrapping laws.
In 2009, the Delhi High Court had described Section 377 as a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
The petitioners argue that Section 377 violates rights principles enshrined in the constitution, like equality before law, no discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth and freedom of speech and expression.
The ban on gay sex has been challenged by five high-profile petitioners who say they are living in fear of being punished. The petitioners are, Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, journalist Sunil Mehra, restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, Neemrana hotel chain co-founder Aman Nath and businesswoman Ayesha Kapur.
