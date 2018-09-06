Love, Equally: Supreme Court Ends Section 377

Section 377: Homosexuality is no longer a crime in India, Supreme Court in today's verdict

Homosexuality is not an offence in India, five Supreme Court judges declared today in a spectacular verdict for the gay rights movement in the country. The Supreme Court reversed its own 2013 decision and said Section 377, a controversial British-era ban on consensual gay sex, is irrational and arbitrary. "We have to bid adieu to prejudices and empower all citizens," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, reading out the judgment. Four judges gave a concurrent judgment.