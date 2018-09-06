The 5 Men And Women Who Challenged Ban On Homosexuality

Five celebrity petitioners in their plea said Section 377 violated the right to life and personal liberty

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today has said homosexuality is not a crime in India. The top court will pronounced its verdict on petitions challenging the colonial-era Section 377 that criminalises consensual gay sex. In 2013, the Supreme Court had cancelled a Delhi high court order that had decriminalized homosexuality, by overturning the outdated law, saying it was up to parliament to take a call on scrapping laws. Five celebrities, in 2016, petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider its own ruling.