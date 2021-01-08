India's Second Vaccine Dry Run Today Ahead Of Roll-Out: 10 Points

The nationwide drill will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh will not participate in this dry run as they have already gone through it.

The second dry run will span several districts of Delhi, officials said. Parts of Delhi participated in the first dry run.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu today to review the dry run in the state, according to an official release by the government.

Assam -- among the best performing states in the country for COVID-19 management -- will have trials in all the districts. Since September, Assam has been working on its Covid vaccination plans to cover 1.75 lakhs frontline medical employees in the state.

During the dry run, over 25 health workers get dummy vaccines at each site, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

Aadhaar authentication and SMS confirming vaccination in at least 12 languages are some of the features of the CoWIN app that India is developing to help inoculate millions of people against COVID-19.

The government has prioritised groups who will get the vaccine first, including doctors, healthcare workers, police and others engaged directly in fighting the pandemic.

The country is in the final stages of preparation for the rollout of the Covid vaccine, which will be administered to 30 crore people, Harsh Vardhan said yesterday. "From healthcare workers to municipal workers -- all such people are part of priority groups. This is 3 crore in total. After that, 27 crore people will get vaccinated," he added.

The government has said vaccination for COVID-19 would start within 10 days from the day when vaccine-makers were given emergency use authorisation.