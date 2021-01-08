India Reports 18,139 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 1.04 Crore Total Infections

Total active coronavirus cases in the country are now 2,25,449 (Representational)

India reported 18,139 coronavirus cases today taking the total number of infections in the country past 1.04 crore.

Today's tally was 10 per cent lower than Thursday and 254 new deaths took the total number of fatalities to 1,50,570.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily cases today with 5,051 infections taking the total tally in the state to almost 7.96 lakh.

Maharashtra was second with 3,729 daily cases. The state is the most affected due to the coronavirus and has over 19.58 lakh total cases.

Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths with almost 50,000 fatalities so far.

After Maharashtra, the most affected states are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

India's capital Delhi reported 486 cases today taking the total tally to over 6.28 lakhs.

Total active cases in the country are now 2,25,449.

With over 20,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,00,37,398.

India is the second most affected country in the world after the United States due to coronavirus. Brazil, Russia and UK follow India.

A second dry run to check the best way to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and plug loopholes in logistics and training will take place today and states that participated in the first exercise will be exempt. The first massive dry run was held on January 2.