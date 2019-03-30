Search Operation In Village In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian: Police

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Turkwangan village, the security forces launched the operation.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 13:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Search Operation In Village In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian: Police

The operation is continuing, an official said. (FILE PHOTO)


Srinagar: 

A search operation was carried out on Saturday in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Turkwangan village, the security forces launched the operation.

"The operation is continuing. So far, there is no trace of terrorists," a police official said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ShopianTurkwangan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiRail Vikas Nigam IPOPulwamaP RajagopalElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLemon SyrupTejashwi YadavCongress ListWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................