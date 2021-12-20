Sea Trials Of Navy's Stealth Destroyer Mormugao Begins In Arabian Sea

Mormugao is the second indigenous stealth destroyer to be built under project P-15B.

The sea trials of the Indian Navy's indigenously built stealth destroyer, Mormugao, began in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

The maiden sea voyage of the warship, built under the project P-15B, coincides with the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule.

Mormugao is the second indigenous stealth destroyer to be built under project P-15B and it is planned to be commissioned in mid-2022.

"December 19 is perhaps the most befitting date for the ship to be put to sea as today the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"The Indian Navy played a key role in the liberation and dedicating the ship's name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but also link the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building," it said.

INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship built under the project P-15B, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 21 in Mumbai.

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL). The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies.

The Navy said Mormugao will add significantly to its combat capabilities.

"With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, the commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India," the Navy said