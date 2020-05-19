Sea Of Bihar Migrants Outside Mumbai's Bandra Station, Few Make It To Train

Thousands of migrant labourers bound for Bihar gathered outside Mumbai's Bandra Terminus today, hoping to catch a special train for the state. But most of them were sent back by the police. Only the registered people were allowed to board the train.

Dramatic visuals from outside the station showed the people streaming through the roads, carrying their meagre possessions, jamming the traffic on the road.

Over the last weeks, Mumbai -- the city of dreams that has been drawing people from across the country for decades -- have been witnessing a reverse migration.

Thousands have registered to go home by the special trains being run by the centre. Others have been taking buses, illegal truck sand walking.

Last week, huge snaking queues were seen outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the city's biggest railway station.

The workers who gathered today wanted to board a "Shramik Special" train to Bihar.

The police said only the people who had registered themselves --around 1000 -- were allowed to board. The rest were told to go home.