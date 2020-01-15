'Scrapping Of Article 370 Historic Step': Army Chief MM Naravane

Army chief MM Naravane addresses Army Day parade in Delhi.

Scrapping of Article 370 of constitution is a "historic step" and it will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream, Army chief General MM Naravane said today, stressing that it has "disrupted proxy war by western neighbor. The centre had revoked J&K's special status, granted under Article 370, last year in August.

"Scraping of Article 370 - a historic step - has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour. It will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream," General MM Naravane, who succeeded General Bipin Rawat last month, said in his address at an event in Delhi held to mark the 72nd Army Day.

The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said, adding that it has "many options to counter those who promote terrorism". "We will not hesitate to use them," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last month, hours after assuming charge, General MM Naravane had issued a strongly-worded warning to Pakistan to desist from sponsoring terrorism. "We have evolved a strategy of resolute punitive response against sponsored terrorism. If Pakistan does not stop state-sponsored terrorism, we reserve right to pre-emptively strike at sources of terror," General Naravane had told PTI, adding, "...multiple options across spectrum of conflict to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan".