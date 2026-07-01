Scorpio Falls Into Under-Construction Bridge Near Atal Tunnel, Tourist Killed

One tourist died, and three others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Kailash (34) from Sikar, Rajasthan.

The injured were identified as Aditya from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh; Rajendra and Siddharth, the driver, both from Sikar.

According to police, the tourists were travelling from Manali to Lahaul on Tuesday night when the accident occurred.

At around 10 pm, shortly after exiting the Atal Tunnel's north portal, the vehicle veered off and plunged towards the Chandra river. Allegedly due to overspeeding, the driver failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into an under-construction bridge over the river.

Sissu Station House Officer Mukesh Rathour said the injured are undergoing treatment. The body of the victim has been taken into custody, and the family has been informed. The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, once they arrive.

Police have urged tourists to avoid night travel and overspeeding in the hills, especially during the monsoon when roads are slippery and visibility is poor.

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