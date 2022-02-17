Scooty To College-Going Women, Start-Up Fund In BJP's Manipur Manifesto

Manipur elections will be held in two phases on February 28, March 5.

Two wheelers to meritorious women college students, monthly pension of senior citizens to be hiked to Rs 1,000, a 100-crore fund for startups are some of the promises made by th BJP as it released its manifesto for Manipur today.

Releasing the manifesto, BJP president JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh the state has tackled the drugs menage and achieved stability with rule of law being established.

"Free scooty will be given to all meritorious college-going girls to empower the women of the state," Mr Nadda said, quoting the manifesto.

The BJP also promised Rs 25,000 to girls from economically weaker sections under the 'Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme' if voted back to power.

The party announced two free LPG cylinders per year to the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala scheme, and increasing the monthly pension for senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, if voted back to power.

"Laptops will be also be provided to all meritorious students who pass class 12, as a gateway to higher education," Mr Nadda said.

The financial assistance of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased for the farmers of Manipur from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, the party promised.

A Manipur Skill Development University to train youths will be set up, and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institute to ensure that people do not have to travel out of the state for medical treatment, said the party.

A Rs 100 crore 'Start-Up Manipur Fund' would be set to give zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakh to entrepreneurs, the BJP promised.

"FO-FO Train" (Follow Foothills Train) -- a peripheral rail network along the foothills of the state will be developed to boost tourism and increase allied vocational opportunities, the party said.

The BJP believes in good governance and the 'Go to Village' and 'Go to Hills' programmes will be expanded to reach government schemes at the doorsteps of the people, Mr Nadda said.

The elections will be held in two phases on February 28, March 5. The votes will be counted with four other states on March 10.