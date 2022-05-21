Girl Dies By Suicide Over Being Scolded For Using Phone: Cops

The girl was upset after her brother asked her to reduce mobile phone usage. (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl from Dombivili in Thane district allegedly committed suicide after her elder brother scolded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Shelar Naka here, he added.

"Her brother had asked her to reduce her mobile phone usage. When she did not pay heed, he removed the SIM card from the device. Upset over it, the teen girl hanged herself," the Dombivili police station official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)