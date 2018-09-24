Scolded For Being Jobless, Man Kills Father In Gujarat's Vadodara

The man was arrested after his mother registered a case against him at the Dabhoi police station.

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his father after a quarrel over the man's lack of job in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday.

Rajendra Tadvi and his 45-year-old father Ramsingh Tadvi, residents of Simaliya village, used to have frequent arguments as he was not working.

The two again had a tiff on Sunday following which the accused hit his father with a wooden plank, killing him on the spot, a police official said.

The accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions after his mother registered a case against him at the Dabhoi police station.

