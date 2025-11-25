Scientists Capture First Photographic Evidence Of Himalayan Musk Deer In West Bengal After 70 Years

Scientists have obtained the first photographic evidence of the Himalayan Musk Deer in West Bengal's Neora Valley National Park. This discovery marks the first confirmed sighting of the endangered species in the region in approximately 70 years, with the findings published in a Cambridge University Press India journal.

Scientists confirmed their sighting using a camera trap survey, initiated all the way back in December 2023, under the Pan-India Assessment and Monitoring of Endangered Species program focused on the Red Panda. In December last year, six images of a musk deer at an altitude of 3,112 metres were captured by the camera trap.

"This provides the first photographic documentation of a musk deer in West Bengal, confirming the genus' continued presence in the state after presumed extirpation, 70 years since the last known sighting," the report highlighted.

These deer are classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List due to threats from poaching, primarily for their prized musk glands used in traditional medicine and perfumery.

While the population of musk deer have been confirmed in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, their presence in West Bengal has remained ambiguous for decades, with the last occurrence report dating back to 1955 in Singhalila National Park.

The Neora Valley National Park spans 160 square kilometres across the Central Himalaya. This region is a vital component of the larger Kangchenjunga transboundary landscape, featuring a diverse mix of temperate, subtropical, and tropical habitats.

"The musk deer's presence in Neora Valley National Park may be attributed to the availability of suitable habitat, reinforcing the need for studies to identify the species, assess its population status and plan conservation actions," the report stated.

Post the sighting, researchers have called for strengthening protection measures in addition to long-term monitoring to ensure that the highly threatened deer can thrive in the landscape.