Schools Shut In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Kinnaur Due To Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh weather: The state has been witnessing heavy snowfall in higher reaches.

All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Shimla will remain closed today as several roads have been closed due to snowfall, hailstorm and rain. The higher reaches of the state received fresh snow today, while many areas in the lower hills witnessed rainfall which led to a drop in the minimum temperature by a few notches.

The decision was taken by the district administration to ensure safety of the students.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, Kinnaur is facing a flash flood-like situation and all educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow as well, reports news agency IANS.

The Shimla weather department has forecast more snowfall in high and mid hills and rain in low hills and plains of the state till February 28.

Rain will continue for the next 12 hours and more snow avalanches and glacier melting will take place in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The state has been witnessing heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in lower areas for the past 24 hours.

The areas around Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur districts have received heavy rainfall, whereas higher reaches in Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts have received fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.



(With Inputs From IANS, PTI)