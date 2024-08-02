School In South Delhi Gets Bomb Threat Via Email: Police

A school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area has been cordoned over an email threatening to blow up the school. Police haven't found anything suspicious yet, but the search operation is still on.

"An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb. It is written in the email that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday. Nothing has been found in the investigation so far, legal action initiated," Delhi police said in a statement.

The bomb threat comes just months after 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a similar email suspected to have been sent from Hungary's capital Budapest. According to a Delhi Police official, the IP address of these emails has been traced to Budapest and Delhi Police will soon be contacting its counterpart in Hungary for further investigation.

The IP (internet protocol) address is a unique identifying number assigned to every device connected to the internet.