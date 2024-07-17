School Bus Overturns In Greater Noida, Few Children Hurt: Police

Some children on board the bus sustained minor injuries, police said (Representational)

A private bus carrying students from a private school overturned near a village in Greater Noida on Wednesday, leaving a few children hurt, police said.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said the incident took place near Falaida village under the Rabupura police station area.

"The incident occurred as the bus was heading from Falaida to Karoli Bangar. The accident happened shortly after the bus left Falaida when one of its wheels got stuck in soft, wet soil, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn," Mr Kumar said.

The school management reached the spot immediately after the incident while the police were also promptly deployed to manage the situation, he added.

Some children on board the bus sustained minor injuries, while one student from Nagla Kanchan- Bari Karoli suffered a head injury, police said.

The injured student was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment in the presence of his family members, they said.

