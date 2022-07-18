School Bus Driver Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Student in Pune: Police

The matter came to light when the girl informed her parents, police said. (Representational)

A driver of a school bus has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Monday.

The Kondhwa police on Sunday arrested the 35-year-old driver under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The victim used to travel in the bus driven by the accused, and he allegedly established physical relations with her on multiple occasions, he said.

The matter came to light when the girl informed her parents about the abuse on Saturday, following which a police complaint was lodged, the official added.

