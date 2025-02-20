Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Scholarship Announced In Memory Of Nepalese Student Found Dead At KIIT

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who met the deceased student's father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Scholarship Announced In Memory Of Nepalese Student Found Dead At KIIT
KIIT Odisha announced a scholarship in memory of Nepalese student who died by suicide.
Bhubaneswar:

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepalese student of the private engineering institute who died allegedly by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday, who met the deceased student's father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal's name as a tribute to her memory," Mr Samanta said.

Senior officials from Nepal's New Delhi Embassy also met students from their country on the campus on Wednesday, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated.

"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement said.

Mr Samanta also spoke to Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of the deceased student was flown to Nepal after completing legal formalities, officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
KIIT Odisha, Prakriti Lamsal, Scholarship
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now