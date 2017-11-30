Scared Of Being Arrested For Mobile Theft, Madhya Pradesh Boy Hangs Self

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Class XI student committed suicide out of fear of being arrested for stealing his class teacher's mobile phone, police said on Thursday.According to the police, a woman teacher of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district lodged a police complaint about her mobile phone being stolen. Scared of being caught for the theft, deceased student Ajay Lodhi of Magardha village ended his life by hanging himself on Tuesday night.Virendera Lodhi, the father of Ajay, told reporters, "Our son was looking very restless for the past one week. When asked, he told us that his teacher's mobile phone was missing, so she lodged a complaint with the police."But since it was with him, he returned the phone and requested her to take back the complaint. But the teacher declined to oblige."According to Virendra, on his son's request, he also met the teacher, apologised and pleaded with her that a police case could spoil Ajay's future, but she did not budge. The teacher asked him to go to the police and speak with them."I'll not take back the complaint, she said and out of fear, my son committed suicide," Virendra said.Police station in-charge Ravi Upadhyay said, "Post-mortem examination of Ravi Lodhi's body has been performed which confirms that he hanged himself. The body has been handed over to the deceased's family."Teacher Mandakini Thakur had filed a complaint regarding the theft of her mobile phone and the police were looking into it, Upadhyay added.